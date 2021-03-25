MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 865,156 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $15.16.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

