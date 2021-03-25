MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $150.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $607.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $656.15 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Shares of MTSI opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners L P grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 855,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,065,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $16,943,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

