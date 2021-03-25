M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.29.

MDC opened at $54.70 on Monday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

