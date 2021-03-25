Lynrock Lake LP Trims Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Lynrock Lake LP reduced its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.61. 9,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

