Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 7,700 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Luxor Capital Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.22% of Jumia Technologies worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

