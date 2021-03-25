Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,201. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

