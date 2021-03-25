Luxor Capital Group LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696,929 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

