Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 1,357,798 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,357,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,921,000. Triumph Bancorp comprises 0.6% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 5.46% of Triumph Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,710. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

