Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.

LUN stock opened at C$13.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

