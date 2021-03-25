Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

