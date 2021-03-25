Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDNF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LNDNF traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.28. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

