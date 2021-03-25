Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $79.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.00, but opened at $85.50. Lumentum shares last traded at $83.92, with a volume of 56,965 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Lumentum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.