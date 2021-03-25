Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Luceco stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Thursday. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 65.17 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £435.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.67.

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total value of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

