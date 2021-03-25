LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,061 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

