LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,923 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.73% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

