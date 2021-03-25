LPL Financial LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,872.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

