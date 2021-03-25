LPL Financial LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

