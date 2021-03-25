LPL Financial LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $278.08 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.02 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

