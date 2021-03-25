LPL Financial LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $262.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $170.35 and a twelve month high of $274.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average of $254.21.

