LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

