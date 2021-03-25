Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GES traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
