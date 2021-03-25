Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

