Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.62 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

CIT Group stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 17,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

