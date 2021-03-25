Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,992,000 after purchasing an additional 181,264 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 8,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inphi by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inphi by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPHI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,547. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -131.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $182.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.64.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

