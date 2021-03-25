Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 2,010 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,984. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

