Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 49,000 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 9,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

