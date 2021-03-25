Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 597,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,707 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $31,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $81,594,231 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. 90,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

