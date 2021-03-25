Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 55,000 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Medifast accounts for 2.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.93% of Medifast worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Medifast by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Medifast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.23. 1,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,032. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

