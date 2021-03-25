Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 30,095 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 456.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 12,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

