Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 11,172 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

