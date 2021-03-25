Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 32,354 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

TJX traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 220,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.