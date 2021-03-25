Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2,868.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,309 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $105.38. 58,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 135.51, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

