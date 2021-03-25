Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

NYSE WMS traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $113.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

