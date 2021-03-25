Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,144.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.63 or 0.03053242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00333913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00904919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00406008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.86 or 0.00370430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00235644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00021515 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.