Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

