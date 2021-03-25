Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$69.00 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.