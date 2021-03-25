LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 320,951 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 215,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

