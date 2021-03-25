LMR Partners LLP Purchases 46,691 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of LMR Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $15.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.25. 201,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.17 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.00 and its 200-day moving average is $514.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

