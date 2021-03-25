LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Mattel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 61,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,500. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,973.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.