LMR Partners LLP Invests $4.12 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 44,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,434. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

