LMR Partners LLP Has $6.33 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 360,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,041. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

