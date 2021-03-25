LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,339. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

