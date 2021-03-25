LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MNST traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,002. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.