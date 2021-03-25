Linda Stinson Sells 43,174 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,728,031.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 361,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.