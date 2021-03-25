Linda Rottenberg Buys 2,000 Shares of DB Crude Oil Long ETN (NYSEARCA:OLO) Stock

DB Crude Oil Long ETN (NYSEARCA:OLO) Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OLO opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. DB Crude Oil Long ETN has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for DB Crude Oil Long ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Crude Oil Long ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.