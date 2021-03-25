Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

