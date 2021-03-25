Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

