Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Sells $2,287,979.46 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LEVI stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

