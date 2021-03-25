Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 268,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

PBCT opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.