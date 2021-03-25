Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

