Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Trimmed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,936 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,978. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

